Rape Threats To Apoorva Makhija: NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Demands Action

MENAFN - Live Mint) On Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance and condemned the rape and death threats received by social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija after Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy.

National Commission for Women on rape and death threats to Apoorva Mukhija

Approaching the Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma, NCW demanded an immediate and thorough investigation in the matter. Seeking a detailed report within three days, the NCW said, as per PTI,“Issuing threats of sexual violence or death sets a dangerous precedent and must be dealt with sternly.”

Calling the online abuse faced by the influencer "despicable", the Commission said that no woman should feel unsafe either in public spaces or the digital world, reports said.

Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia

The NCW revealed that Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, has previously appeared before the Commission and apologised for her remarks on the controversial show.

Earlier, the NCW summoned several social media influencers, including Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia, over vulgar and derogatory remarks made during the Samay Raina-hosted show.

Both Apoorva and Ranveer appeared before the Commission last month and expressed regret over the incident.

The Commission also directed that necessary support and security be extended to Mukhija.

The official post from the NCW on X, formerly Twitter, read:“On the directions of Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of rape and death threats issued to digital content creator Ms. Apoorva Mukhija. She had appeared before the Commission earlier and tendered an apology for her remarks made on the show. However, it is the duty of law enforcement-not individuals-to take appropriate action. Threats of violence set a dangerous precedent and must be dealt with strictly. The Commission has written to the DGP Maharashtra, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days and has directed that necessary safety and security be provided to Ms. Mukhija.”

Rape, death and acid attack threats to Apoorva Mukhija

Recently, Apoorva shared screenshots of the threats online.

On Wednesday, she addressed the controversy for the first time directly with the latest video on her YouTube channel. In the video, Apoorva also talked about receiving abuse, acid attack, rape and death threats in her DMs after the controversy.

She also said her address was also revealed, sparking concern about her safety and security.

“When I responded on Latent, it didn't come from a place of trying to be funny, savage, or create a moment. It came from genuine anger and the need to retaliate. My intention was never to hurt anyone-except perhaps that man's ego. But regardless of my intent, I now realise that my words may have hurt others, and that is something I never meant to do. I create content to entertain, to make people laugh, not to cause pain. I should have been more mindful, and I truly have learned my lesson,” she also said.