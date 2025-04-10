₹11.51 Lakh For A Horse? Bihar Man Spends A Fortune On Kathiawadi Stallion 'Prithvi'. What Makes It So Special?

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a testament to the growing prestige and value of Kathiawadi horses, a breeder from Gujarat's Junagadh has sold his prized horse 'Prithvi' for a staggering ₹11.51 lakh to a buyer in Bihar. The horse, known for its distinct gait, grace, and royal lineage, will be transported in a special ambulance, marking its journey from Saurashtra to Patna.

Rajubhai Rada, the seller, has been passionate about horses since childhood. Speaking to Local 18, he shared that his love for horses runs in the family. He said that his father used to keep horses, and he has continued that legacy. Rajubhai owns several Kathiawadi horses and mares and actively breeds them to preserve and promote the pure lineage of this iconic breed.

'Prithvi', an 11-year-old Kathiawadi stallion, is the latest success from his stable. Rajubhai revealed that the horse was purchased by a breeder from Patna with the intent of developing more horses from the same bloodline and expanding Kathiawadi breeding efforts in Bihar.

The Kathiawadi horse has historical roots dating back to the times of kings, princes, and nawabs, who prized them for both leisure and war. Today, the horses are mostly kept as a hobby or for racing, but their legacy lives on. Ironically, though the breed is native to Gujarat, Kathiawadi horses have become rare in the region. Meanwhile, their popularity is surging in other states, particularly in North India.

What makes these horses so valuable is their unique lifestyle, majestic gait, and adaptability. 'Prithvi' embodies all these qualities, which is why he commanded a price equivalent to that of a luxury car. Rajubhai emphasised that the transaction is not only a matter of pride but also a sign of hope for the preservation of the breed.

To ensure the safe transport of 'Prithvi' to Bihar , a special ambulance has been arranged. The journey is expected to take around four days, underscoring the care and seriousness with which the new owner is treating this prized acquisition.

The sale of 'Prithvi' not only marks a personal achievement for Rajubhai but also signals a revival of interest in Kathiawadi horses beyond their native land.