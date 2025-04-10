Rajasthan Balloon Show Turns Tragic As Veteran Operator Falls To Death During Trial At Baran Utsav Shocking Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) A festive morning turned into a scene of tragedy in Rajasthan 's Baran district after a hot air balloon operator fell to his death during a trial run at the city's Khel Sankul ground. The chilling incident occurred around 7 am on Thursday, the final day of the three-day Baran Utsav, leaving attendees and officials in shock.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Vasudev Khatri from Kota, was a seasoned hot air balloon expert with over two decades of experience. He was preparing for a balloon show, one of the festival's star attractions, when the accident occurred during a safety test.

According to DSP Omendra Singh Shekhawat, Vasudev was conducting a solo trial run. As the balloon was being inflated, he reportedly held onto the ropes underneath to monitor stability. Mid-ascent, one of the supporting ropes snapped, causing him to lose his grip and plummet from a considerable height-right in front of officials and early festival-goers.

Emergency services immediately rushed Vasudev to the Bara district hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival due to the severe injuries he sustained in the fall. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and a detailed investigation has been launched to determine whether negligence or faulty equipment played a role.

The incident shocked those present at the venue. District officials, already gathered for the day's preparations, were among the eyewitnesses. Within moments, the celebratory atmosphere turned somber, and the event's schedule was put on hold.

A video capturing the fall has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and demands for accountability. Netizens are calling for tighter regulations and safety protocols for adventure activities conducted during public festivals.

What has compounded public grief is Vasudev's legacy. Known as a dedicated and experienced professional in hot air ballooning, he was considered one of the safest hands in the field.“He was not a novice. He knew what he was doing, which makes this loss all the more tragic,” said DSP Shekhawat.