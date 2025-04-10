Donald Trump's $5 Million 'Gold Card' Visa To Be Rolled Out Within A Week: How To Buy?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump's $5 million 'gold card' visa, which promises residency permit, will be rolled out within a week, announced US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.“Within a week we are going to start with Trump gold card,” Howard Lutnick said in a statement on Thursday, April 10.

Donald Trump has earlier unveiled the prototype of his 'gold card' – that bore his face, signature , price tag and an inscription“The Trump Card” – as he announced that he has become the first person to buy it for $5 million.

“I'm the first buyer ,” he said.“Pretty exciting, huh?”

How to buy the Trump gold card?

Well, Howard Lutnick has previously said that Elon Musk was building a software that would enable people to buy the Trump gold card. He has also mentioned that the card was a huge hit as 1,000 were sold in a day.

The gold card replace the EB-5 program which offers US visas to investors who spent about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.

And why $5 million for a card?

Donald Trump wants“productive” people to come to the US and help in paying off the debt America is in. He also wants those people buying gold cards to create jobs for the Americans.

“We want people that are productive people and I will tell you the people that can pay USD 5 million they're going to create jobs. They're going to spend a lot of money on jobs. They're going to have to pay taxes on that too so they're going to be hiring people, they're going to be bringing people in and companies in,” Donald Trump had said.

“I happen to think it'll sell like crazy. It's a market,” the US President said.

"If we sell a million, that's $5 trillion dollars. I think we will sell a lot because I think there's really a thirst.”