Flydubai And Boeing Sign Agreement For Space Bins On 737 MAX Fleet



The retrofit will be introduced to 21 of the Dubai-based carrier's 737 MAX aircraft This underscores the carrier's commitment to investing in enhancing passenger experience and product innovation

Hamburg, Germany, 10 April 2025: At the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), Dubai-based carrier flydubai and Boeing announced an agreement to retrofit 21 of flydubai's 737 MAX aircraft with larger Boeing Space Bins.

Each Space Bin can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags per bin by turning a bag on its edge, an increase from four bags per bin compared to a standard bin.

The carrier is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft, 59 of which are 737 MAX aircraft.

flydubai has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.