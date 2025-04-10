Flydubai And Boeing Sign Agreement For Space Bins On 737 MAX Fleet
-
The retrofit will be introduced to 21 of the Dubai-based carrier's 737 MAX aircraft
This underscores the carrier's commitment to investing in enhancing passenger experience and product innovation
Hamburg, Germany, 10 April 2025: At the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), Dubai-based carrier flydubai and Boeing announced an agreement to retrofit 21 of flydubai's 737 MAX aircraft with larger Boeing Space Bins.
Each Space Bin can accommodate up to six standard-sized bags per bin by turning a bag on its edge, an increase from four bags per bin compared to a standard bin.
The carrier is served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft, 59 of which are 737 MAX aircraft.
flydubai has built a growing network of more than 130 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment