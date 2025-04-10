True Dental Care Provides Notice Of Data Incident

SUWANEE, Ga., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 3, 2025, True Dental Care ("True Dental") has discovered that an unknown person or entity gained access to its computer system and placed a virus on the system that encrypted its data. Some data for patients was affected and viewed by the intruder. True Dental did not pay any funds to the third party and have worked to restore its computer system with a forensic firm. True Dental is not aware of any misuse of this data.

The information included name, date of birth, home address, phone number, and patient dental medical records.

True Dental immediately retained a forensic firm to assist in improving security and protect its system from further unauthorized access. True Dental has implemented additional safeguards to improve data security on its web server infrastructure. True Dental is taking additional steps to protect patient related data from theft or similar criminal activity in the future.

For any questions regarding this notice, please contact David Shannon at [email protected]

SOURCE True Dental Care

