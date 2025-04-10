The Only Agency Debuts New Sports Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The division will be led by Bernard Tyler, Head of Sports, who is a sports and entertainment marketing veteran with over 10 years of experience. Bernard joins The Only Agency from WME and CAA, shaping strategy across sports and entertainment industries while aligning top-tier talent with global brands like Coca-Cola, Chase, Bose, and more. He will work alongside the CEO and founder of The Only Agency, Kent Belden, as well as Senior Director of PR + Brand Partnerships, Brett Decker, offering full-service representation including talent management, brand partnerships, and publicity.

"I'm grateful to join a team that's always been ahead of the curve and built a reputation for representing some of the most in-demand creative talent in the world," says Tyler. "I'm excited to bring that energy into the sports space - pairing incredible talent with athlete-driven brands and helping tell powerful stories through the lens of fashion and culture."

The new division will work in tandem with styling, beauty, and photography teams to further integrate sports and fashion while showcasing the importance of athletes. Thus far, the company has worked with standout athletes like Lewis Hamilton, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Paige Bueckers, and Simone Biles, and is responsible for iconic moments with leading players like the MET Gala, Super Bowl, WNBA, and NBA draft, along with collaborations with MLS, Nike, and more.

"We have long understood the importance of athlete driven artists and their power to influence various industries at large," says Kent Belden. "With Bernard's expertise in the space, combined with our existing teams' grasp on all things fashion and beauty, we can maintain the level of white glove service that we provide to all of our clients while reflecting the growing demand in the sports sphere."

Established in 2014, The Only Agency, based in NY, LA, Nashville, and London, is one of the world's top agencies, representing a diverse and selective group of the most sought after celebrity fashion stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, manicurists, colorists, influencers, photographers, videographers and production designers in the scene.

