Emmy Squared Pizza Introduces New Seasonal Menu, Expands Lunch Offerings, And Unveils New Cocktail Program And Happy Hour



Watermelon Burrata Salad (back by popular demand) – Cubed watermelon, BelGioioso burrata, fresh mint, basil, parsley pesto, pickled red onions, lime juice, and Korean chili flakes.

Emmy Pizza (back by popular demand) – A zesty favorite with banana peppers, red onions, and house-made green ranch, served with house-made red sauce for dipping.

Metsiah Pizza (new) – A carnivore's dream piled high with Ezzo pepperoni, handcrafted Italian sausage, Daily's thick-cut Bacon, and shaved ribeye.

Mediterranean Ribeye Pizza (new) – A rich, savory masterpiece with shaved sirloin, sautéed spinach, Kalamata olives, caramelized onions, and confit garlic. Le Bleu Burger (new) – A double-stacked burger featuring a half-pound of Braveheart grass-fed Black Angus beef, expertly blended from chuck, brisket, and short rib. This award-winning burger is topped with blue cheese crumbles, Emmy's signature Sammy sauce, Daily's thick-cut bacon, caramelized onions, and sautéed mushrooms served on a toasted pretzel bun.

A Cocktail Program That Sets the Bar

The bar is officially back-and it's making headlines. Emmy Squared Pizza has launched a completely reimagined cocktail program , the first overhaul of its kind to bring beverage offerings up to the level of its award-winning food. Each location will also feature a locally inspired cocktail, adding a unique twist that reflects its community.

Partnering with North Carolina-based Spirits of Alchemy, Emmy Squared Pizza introduces standout cocktails like the bold and fiery H&H Margarita and the rich, bourbon-based Espresso Yourself -both showcasing mixers from this up-and-coming craft company. Another highlight is the Dos Fashioned , featuring Dos Hombres Mezcal in the brand's first menu appearance, teasing a future collaboration.

A Season of Flavor, A Legacy of Quality

"Our new seasonal offerings and our new Brooklyn Bar elevate the entire dining experience," said Sergio Pérez, SVP, Head of Marketing at Emmy Squared Pizza. "From bold new menu items to a perfectly-paired cocktail program, we're raising the bar across the board. It's all part of delivering the next level of quality and care for our guests."

The Spring Menu launches April 10 and will be available through the fall at all Emmy Squared Pizza locations. To explore the menu or make a reservation, visit .

Lunch and Happy Hour Just Got Better

Lunch is now available at 20 Emmy Squared Pizza locations, offering guests a faster, more flexible way to enjoy their favorites without compromising on flavor.



Brooklyn Bite – Our Detroit-style pizza served as a slice or with a side salad.

Single Stack Sandwiches – Lighter portions of Emmy Squared Pizza's signature burgers and sandwiches for a perfect midday bite. Individual Portion Salads - Smaller servings of house favorites like the Ceasar and Brussel Sprouts salads.

Meanwhile, Happy Hour is in full swing, featuring $5 select beers, $7 house wines, and $9 well drink specials at all locations.

About Emmy Squared Pizza

Emmy Squared Pizza is renowned for its gourmet Detroit-style pizzas and award-winning burgers, crafted with high-quality ingredients and a creative culinary approach. With 29 locations across the United States, Emmy Squared Pizza is dedicated to delivering memorable dining experiences that celebrate authentic flavors and innovative recipes. To find your closest restaurant visit .

