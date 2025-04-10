Massive Distribution Of The 2025 SF Bay Area Diamond Certified Directories Begin

Quality-seeking consumers love using the annual Diamond Certified Directory to find top rated companies in their local areas. There are over 150 local service industries represented in the directory, including auto repair, dentistry, remodeling, landscaping, roofing, plumbing, eye care, electrical, pest control, solar, HVAC, painting and much more.

Each Diamond Certified company is represented with a full-page profile that includes a researched article and business philosophy, a capabilities table with key information, graphical depictions of actual rating results, and verbatim survey responses from real customers.

The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process

Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are profiled within the popular directory of top rated local companies, which is now in its 22nd year of annual printing. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from all others is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, Diamond Certified Resource ensures that every company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. And each Diamond Certified company is backed by mediation and the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee .

Diamond Certified Resource has 181,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members (always free) who, in addition to getting the annual Diamond Certified Directory print edition delivered to their mailboxes, get these great benefits: a member hotline to talk to a real local person for help, a double Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee, exclusive digital downloads and more. Membership is always free and quality seekers who love quality local companies can join on the home page of by selecting "Get your FREE Diamond Certified Directory here. "

Diamond Certified Resource's ratings are based on scientific research and focused on proving quality and expertise. Unfortunately, many crowd-sourced review sites are plagued with fake, manipulated, cherry-picked, and non-customer reviews that produce inaccurate and often inflated rating scores. That's why the Diamond Certified Directory has become such an important resource over the last 20-plus years. It's designed for those who care about quality work done by companies that prioritize Quality and Helpful Expertise.

Founder and CEO Greg Louie credits much of the Diamond Certified Directory's success to its physical presence in an increasingly digital world. "People love our blue directories because they can hold them in their hands, turn pages and find local companies that are great to do business with," he says. "The gold-embossed Diamond Certified seal on the cover is a powerful signal of the quality local companies that are presented inside."

Quality-seeking consumers use the Diamond Certified Directory to find top rated companies for a wide variety of auto, home, health and professional projects. "When I need a company, I look at the Diamond Certified Directory before anything else," affirms Rosanna Papageorge, a Diamond Certified Preferred Member. "I don't have to sift through lists of different services or randomly look through the internet-these are quality companies."

Many Diamond Certified companies see an immediate increase in calling activity when the Diamond Certified Directory is released each year, which translates to more business transactions. "We often hear from customers who found us through the Diamond Certified Directory, and those opportunities may have never come up [otherwise]," says Darcy Quinn, owner of A and P Moving, Inc. "Diamond Certified gives us the opportunity to get in front of customers who have a greater appreciation for hiring a quality local company."

Diamond Certified Resource recently produced a video about the 2025 Diamond Certified Directory that's currently rotating on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The video features helpful information about navigating the directory's many features and includes a QR code for viewers who want to order a free copy.

To order a free copy of the Diamond Certified Directory in your area, visit .

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Fresno County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Monterey County

Napa County

Orange County

Placer County

Sacramento County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Yolo County

Yuba County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

SOURCE American Ratings Corporation