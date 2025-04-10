New Hope For South Charlotte's Floors As Business Owner Ryan Steele Launches Recoat Revolution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our goal is simple: to treat our customers' properties as if they were our own," said Ryan Steele, owner of the new South Charlotte location covering Belmont, Dilworth, Weddington, Steele Creek, and the surrounding areas. "South Charlotte is a community that appreciates both innovation and preservation, and we're excited to bring our game-changing service to homeowners and businesses looking to refresh their floors without the mess."

ReCoat Revolution's unique refinishing process allows floors to be restored in a fraction of the time it takes traditional methods, using advanced coatings that provide long-lasting durability. The eco-friendly process eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and excessive sanding, making it a safer and more sustainable option for property owners.

The expansion into South Charlotte is a special milestone for Ryan, who has lived in the area for 20 years and enjoys visiting Hope Community Church. "Making homes a place of peace and satisfaction is my passion. The old expression out of sight, out of mind is true for many things in life, but our homes are always in our view. It's often the simple things like bringing our floors back to their original glory that give us the joy back in our homes, and that's such an important thing for the place where we raise our families," added Ryan.

With the transformative magic of the Clean ReCoat Process, you can restore your floors, revitalizing their longevity and your home's beauty. ReCoat Revolution is now open for bookings in South Charlotte, with services available for residential and commercial properties. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit .

About ReCoat Revolution:

ReCoat Revolution provides customers with exceptionally quick, professional cleaning and refinishing for their floors. We choose to serve others as we would want to be served, pursuing every opportunity for individual and collective growth, developing our God-given talents and strengths.

At ReCoat Revolution, we aim to set a new standard for customer service in the home service industry through our ground-breaking refinishing services. We aim to exceed our customers' expectations for their floor cleaning and refinishing - one floor at a time.

SOURCE ReCoat Revolution of South Charlotte