Hop Into Flavor With Dickey’S Easter ‘Cue Collection And BUNNYCUE Deal

Dallas, TX, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Easter, Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making mealtime easy, festive, and full of flavor with the launch of its Easter 'Cue Collection – a limited-time menu of slow-smoked bundles perfect for family gatherings and spring celebrations. From now through April 21, 2025 , guests can take 20% off in-store, online and Dickey's app orders with promo code BUNNYCUE .

The Easter 'Cue Collection features six seasonal meal packs crafted for convenience and crowd-pleasing flavor:



Easter Basket

Includes 1 lb. of slow-smoked meat, two large sides, and four pieces of garlic buttered Texas Toast. Served with pickles, onions, and your choice of barbecue sauce.

Big Bunny Feast

Feeds a hungry group with 3 lbs. of slow-smoked meat (choose up to three types), four large sides, and eight pieces of garlic butter Texas Toast. Includes pickles, onions, and Dickey's signature barbecue sauce.

Build-a-Basket

Customize your feast with 4 lbs. of slow-smoked meat (two meats, 2 lbs. each) and three family-size sides. Comes with garlic butter Texas Toast, pickles, onions, and barbecue sauce.

Easter Eggstravaganza Box

A flavorful combo featuring 24 wings, 18 slow-smoked ribs, a family side of mac & cheese, and a family side of cabbage slaw. Served with garlic butter Texas Toast, barbecue sauce, and house-made ranch dressing.

Spring Kickoff Kit

Great for weekend fun! 24 pit-smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce, two large sides, six pieces of Texas Toast, and served with ranch, pickles, and onions. Bunny Bites

Perfect for parties or snacking! Includes 24 sliders with your choice of one slow-smoked meat. Served with barbecue sauce, pickles, onions, and jalapeños.

Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., shared,

“Easter is about slowing down, gathering with loved ones and creating meaningful moments – and great food is always at the heart of that. With our Easter 'Cue Collection, we're helping families spend more time enjoying each other and less time cooking. From the first bite to the last, we want every meal to feel like a celebration.”

Roland Dickey Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, added,

“Our guests trust us to bring comfort, convenience and bold Texas flavor to their table. That's exactly what this Easter lineup delivers. Whether you're feeding a crowd or keeping it simple, the Easter 'Cue Collection makes it easy to turn any spring gathering into something special.”

Guests can enjoy 20% off any in-store, online or Dickey's app purchase using code BUNNYCUE through April 21, 2025 .

Make this Easter memorable with less time in the kitchen and more time around the table. From full feasts to snack-size favorites, Dickey's Easter 'Cue Collection is crafted to bring comfort, convenience and Texas-style flavor to every celebration.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

