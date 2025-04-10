Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defendant Confesses To Grain Shipment From Occupied Azerbaijani Lands To Armenia

Defendant Confesses To Grain Shipment From Occupied Azerbaijani Lands To Armenia


2025-04-10 03:15:05
(MENAFN- AzerNews) In proceedings at the Baku Military Court today, defendant David Allahverdian admitted to the cultivation and subsequent shipment of grain to Armenia from territories formerly under Armenian occupation.

Responding to inquiries from Senior Assistant Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Allahverdian testified that he held positions within the illegal regime established in the occupied regions, specifically as "head of the agricultural sector" within its "security council" from September 1, 2020, and later as "advisor to the minister of agriculture."

The trial involves Armenian citizens facing charges related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes (including the planning and execution of aggressive warfare), genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the violent usurpation and retention of power, all stemming from Armenia's military aggression. The proceedings are scheduled to resume on April 11.

MENAFN10042025000195011045ID1109415941

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search