Russian Missile Strike Causes Fire In Dnipro
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
"Dnipro. The enemy attacked the city with a missile. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the strike," he wrote.Read also: Ukraine downs almost 100 ballistic missiles , 40 Kinzhals since invasion – Air Force
There is destruction on the territory of a civilian facility. As per tentative reports, three people were injured.
Later, Lysak added that a person died as a result of the shelling.
"A 42-year-old man was killed in the missile strike on Dnipro," he wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier the enemy hit Dnipro with ballistic missiles.
Illustrative photo
