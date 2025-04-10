Russian Missile Strike Causes Fire In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A fire broke out in Dnipro at the site of a missile strike, where one person was killed and another one was injured.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"Dnipro. The enemy attacked the city with a missile. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the strike," he wrote.

There is destruction on the territory of a civilian facility. As per tentative reports, three people were injured.

Later, Lysak added that a person died as a result of the shelling.

"A 42-year-old man was killed in the missile strike on Dnipro," he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier the enemy hit Dnipro with ballistic missiles.

