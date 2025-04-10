Russians Start Using Drones To Scatter Explosives - MIA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian invaders have begun using drones to scatter explosive devices, which pose a threat to all regions of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on Facebook , showing what such explosive devices may look like on the example of those seized in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

“The risk is also extremely high because the time of explosion of such ammunition is unknown,” the ministry warns.

It is emphasized that the appearance of such items may vary.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges citizens to warn their loved ones about the new threat. If you find a suspicious object, do not approach or touch it and call 101, 102 or 112 instead.

The National Police informed on Facebook that the mentioned explosive objects may look like a pipe with square notches on the body. The diameter is about 5 cm, the length is 35-40 cm.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since February 2022, 336 people have been killed by explosive devices in Ukraine , 18 of them children, and 825 others have been injured.

The photo is illustrative