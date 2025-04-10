Ukraine Seeks To End War This Year - FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine seeks peace and the end of the war this year by achieving a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Antalya (Turkey), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine, like no other country in the world, seeks peace. We want to end this war this year. We want to achieve a just, comprehensive, sustainable peace for Ukraine,” Sybiha said.

The minister emphasized that Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, divided the world into“before” and“after” for Ukrainians.

“We began to value true values more, we began to value true partnership and friendship more,” he emphasized.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to Turkey, President Erdogan, and the Turkish people for their assistance.



















































backs Ukraine's territorial integrity on 11th anniversary of Crimea pseudo-referendu

“We are united by the Black Sea and we want it to be a sea of peace. And by working together, I am convinced that we will bring a just and comprehensive peace closer, which is why I am here in Turkey today,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that Ukraine wants an unconditional ceasefire , but is ready to resist if Russia does not accept the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire.