Russians Attack Izium With Drone, Woman Is Injured
This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
“The investigation established that on April 10, at about 9:00 a.m., the Russian army struck the city of Izium with a UAV, previously known as Geranium-2. Houses were damaged. A woman of 49 years old suffered acute shock,” the statement reads.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian positions in Kharkiv region using drone
A pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
As reported, on March 24, Russians attacked Izium in Kharkiv region with 14 Shaheds.
