Russians Attack Izium With Drone, Woman Is Injured

2025-04-10 03:14:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck the town of Izium in Kharkiv region with a Shahed, damaging houses and injuring a woman.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“The investigation established that on April 10, at about 9:00 a.m., the Russian army struck the city of Izium with a UAV, previously known as Geranium-2. Houses were damaged. A woman of 49 years old suffered acute shock,” the statement reads.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian positions in Kharkiv region using drone

A pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

As reported, on March 24, Russians attacked Izium in Kharkiv region with 14 Shaheds.

