Number Of Casualties Due To Russian Attacks In Dnipro And Nikopol Increases

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of victims in Dnipro as a result of a missile strike and in Nikopol due to a Russian drone attack has increased.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“We know about 5 wounded due to a missile strike on Dnipro. All are hospitalized. A 55-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition. One person died. Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire that broke out at the infrastructure facility,” the head of the region wrote.

He also added that, according to the updated information, 13 people were injured in the attack in Nikopol. Five of the wounded were hospitalized, four of them in serious condition.

A 16-year-old boy and an older man were sent to medical institutions in Dnipro. The rest of the victims will be treated at home.

In general, the Russian army was shelling Nikopol district throughout the day. In addition to the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivska communities were affected. The aggressor sent more than 30 kamikaze drones to towns and villages. He also fired from artillery.

Invaders attackdistrict with drones, leaving three wounded

Among the damaged buildings are a shop, two private houses, two outbuildings, three enterprises, and infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported, a man was killed, three people were injured , and a fire broke out in Dnipro as a result of a missile strike.

Photo: Telegram Sergey Lysak