Ukraine Has Moved 162 Art Collections Abroad Since Beginning Of Full-Scale War - Moc Tochytskyi

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 162 collections from Ukraine have been moved for restoration and exhibition abroad.

Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi said this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 162 collections from Ukraine have been moved for restoration and exhibition abroad. Currently, many Ukrainian collections are being presented in about 15 countries, including Poland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Belgium,” Tochytskyi said.

According to him, almost every EU country is helping Kyiv in this aspect while Ukraine is building storage facilities for the preservation of cultural property. He clarified that these shelters can be dual-use: during the war, also for people, and after the war, for artifacts.

an exhibition of painting from the Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Art in Kyiv was on display at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.