403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Goa Crime Police Station Arrested 34 People For Illegal IPL Betting
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Upon State complaint of Prashal Desai and Laxi Amonkar, PI Crime Branch Police Station, Ribandar, Goa, Cr. No. 48 and 49/2025 were registered U/s 318(2), 319(2), 112, 61(2) of BNS 2023, Sec. 3 & 4 of GDD PG Act and 66D of IT Act. 8 accused individuals have been brought under arrest in Cr. No. 48/2025 and 26 accused individuals have been brought under arrest in Cr. No. 49/2025.
Through reliable information from sources that illegal IPL gambling racket is being run at R&A Business Hub, behind Punjab National Bank, Pirni, Nagoa, Salute, Goa and Behind Holly Cross Curca Panaji, North Goa by using Reddy, Lotus and Lionking 247 apps by inducing members of the public to deposit money in the bank account operated by the accused persons in closed premises by impersonating them as account holders of said bank account and thereby hatched a criminal conspiracy by cheating members of public by means of communication like computers, laptops, mobile phones and other gaming articles to the tune of approximately Rs. 40 lakhs which are attached under search and seizure panchnama.
Recovery –
1. In Cr. No. 48/2025, 18 mobile phones, 5 laptops, 3 Indian Passports, 11 Bank passbooks, 54 SIM cards, 8 cheque books and 363ATM cards of different banks were seized.
2. In Cr. No. 49/2025, 84 passbooks, 27 cheque books, 83 mobile phones, 6 laptops, 12 desktops, 6 CPU, 3 routers and 109 ATM cards of different banks were seized.
Investigation so far -
During the raid, it was found that the accused had rented the whole building that they were staying in. They had been conducting this operation for the past few months and had participated in illegal gambling in important sporting events like ICC Champions Trophy and Indian Premier League. These accused individuals hail from different parts of the country and have been brought together recently for this illegal conspiracy. They were also acting as customer support and giving pay-in and pay-out services for the betters and bookies. The accused are involved in a larger network with other agents in India and other countries. Further investigation of the case is underway and has been handed over to PI Prashal Desai and PI Laxi Amonkar, Crime Police Station in respective FIRs.
In total Goa Police has registered 6 cases of IPL bettering this season – 02 by North district and 04 by Crime Branch with total 44 arrests with approximately Rs 45 Lakh worth article seizures.
Through reliable information from sources that illegal IPL gambling racket is being run at R&A Business Hub, behind Punjab National Bank, Pirni, Nagoa, Salute, Goa and Behind Holly Cross Curca Panaji, North Goa by using Reddy, Lotus and Lionking 247 apps by inducing members of the public to deposit money in the bank account operated by the accused persons in closed premises by impersonating them as account holders of said bank account and thereby hatched a criminal conspiracy by cheating members of public by means of communication like computers, laptops, mobile phones and other gaming articles to the tune of approximately Rs. 40 lakhs which are attached under search and seizure panchnama.
Recovery –
1. In Cr. No. 48/2025, 18 mobile phones, 5 laptops, 3 Indian Passports, 11 Bank passbooks, 54 SIM cards, 8 cheque books and 363ATM cards of different banks were seized.
2. In Cr. No. 49/2025, 84 passbooks, 27 cheque books, 83 mobile phones, 6 laptops, 12 desktops, 6 CPU, 3 routers and 109 ATM cards of different banks were seized.
Investigation so far -
During the raid, it was found that the accused had rented the whole building that they were staying in. They had been conducting this operation for the past few months and had participated in illegal gambling in important sporting events like ICC Champions Trophy and Indian Premier League. These accused individuals hail from different parts of the country and have been brought together recently for this illegal conspiracy. They were also acting as customer support and giving pay-in and pay-out services for the betters and bookies. The accused are involved in a larger network with other agents in India and other countries. Further investigation of the case is underway and has been handed over to PI Prashal Desai and PI Laxi Amonkar, Crime Police Station in respective FIRs.
In total Goa Police has registered 6 cases of IPL bettering this season – 02 by North district and 04 by Crime Branch with total 44 arrests with approximately Rs 45 Lakh worth article seizures.
Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd
User :- Riya Mehta
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment