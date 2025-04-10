403
WHO Warns: 75 Pct. Of UN Missions Within Gaza Denied Or Impeded
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 10 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday issued a stark warning about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that 75 percent of UN missions within the enclave over the past week have been either denied or impeded by the Israeli blockade occupation since March 2.
Speaking in a press conference in Geneva, WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus emphasized that the situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly. "In Gaza families are hungry, malnourished, without clean water, shelter and adequate healthcare," he added. "The risk of disease and death is increasing."
He explained that WHO had taken advantage of a recent ceasefire to resupply the health system and restock warehouses, but those critical supplies are now dangerously low. "After six weeks of blockade, those supplies will run out in two to four weeks unless the siege is lifted," he warned.
He noted that among the most urgent concerns is the fate of 180.000 doses of routine childhood vaccines enough to protect 60,000 children under the age of two. "These vaccines have not been allowed to enter Gaza, leaving newborns and young children at risk."
Ghebreyesus reported that since the breakdown of the most recent ceasefire, nearly 400,000 people have been displaced again with no safe place to go. Almost 1,500 people have been killed, including 500 children.
He said the health system in Gaza is only functioning partially and remains overwhelmed by the sheer scale of need.
"Since the conflict began in October 2023, more than 400 humanitarian workers have been killed. On March 23, an Israeli attack targeted a medical and emergency convoy, killing 15 health and humanitarian workers."
Ghebreyesus confirmed that WHO and its partners evacuated 18 patients and 29 companions on Wednesday. However, more than 10,000 other patients remain in urgent need of evacuation. (end)
