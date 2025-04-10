Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Rep. To Participate In Antalya Diplomacy Forum '25

2025-04-10 03:06:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya left to Turkiye to take part in the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), slated to kick off on Friday, April 11 until April 13. (end)
