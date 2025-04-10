403
Social Affairs Min.: Continuous Monitoring Of Charities Protects Kuwait's Humanitarian Status
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed the ministry's keenness on continuous monitoring and oversight of the performance of charitable societies and foundations to ensure their adherence to established legal and regulatory frameworks.
Al-Huwaila's aforementioned remark came during a meeting with chairpersons of charitable societies and foundations, as she stated that the current stage requires enhanced cooperation and ongoing dialogue between the ministry and charitable entities through open discussions and exchange of suggestions, ensuring full compliance with laws and regulations governing charitable activities. The step aims at preserving Kuwait's distinguished humanitarian reputation locally and internationally, she noted while addressing the audience.
The minister explained that the ministry has established specialized inspection and supervisory teams working continuously to ensure proper performance within such entities, verifying adherence to the approved financial and administrative regulations to enhance transparency and safeguard integrity in charitable work.
Al-Huwaila added that among the ministry's key priorities at present is directing and localizing charitable activities within Kuwait, to maximize benefits for deserving groups within society and reinforce values of social solidarity. (end)
