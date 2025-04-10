RTA Releases Fifth Edition Of 2025 Legislation Book For Services And Activities

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued the fifth edition of the 2025 Legislation Book, featuring the regulations governing services, activities, and related permits and approvals. The publication aims to enhance legal compliance and uphold the highest standards of public order, traffic safety, and security. It serves as the legal foundation for RTA's projects and services. Customers can access the electronic version of the book via RTA's website.

Shehab Hamad Bu Shehab, Executive Director of Legal Affairs at Executive Affairs Sector, RTA said:“Through the release of this edition, RTA seeks to raise awareness and promote understanding of the legislation governing the transport and roads sector, while also educating our various clients on the applicable provisions and fostering a culture of legal literacy in this field.”

The publication follows a structured classification system to facilitate access to legal information, with legislation organised by agency and sector. It includes laws relating to the establishment of RTA and its organisational structures, as well as the regulations governing affiliated agencies and sectors. The book also documents the evolution of the legislative framework since RTA's inception, highlighting key legislative developments and how the framework has been continuously adapted to meet evolving needs.

These rules and regulations support effective legal governance and provide a framework for managing the financial aspects of projects and services. RTA's legal model is recognised as one of the most pioneering and adaptable, both locally and internationally. Several entities have benefited from RTA's legal experience, particularly its forward-looking legislation aligned with technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, exemplified by the Law Regulating the Operation of Autonomous Vehicles in Dubai.

RTA has previously issued several editions of the Legislation Book, covering laws and regulations related to transport, roads, commercial activities, and services. English-translated versions have also been made available to expand access to legal knowledge for users across the UAE and beyond.