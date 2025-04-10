Qatar Officially Applies To Be Member Of Hague Conference On Private International Law

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Hague: The State of Qatar applied on Thursday to be a Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) member.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani presented the request during a ceremony at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, depositary of the HCCH Conventions. In attendance were senior officials and Qatari Embassy staffers.

HE Al Qahtani said the State of Qatar views the accession as a key step in boosting international legal cooperation to further support peace, consolidate justice, and foster economic development. He stressed the HCCH's pivotal role in building bridges of legal cooperation among nations since its inception in 1893.

Meanwhile, HCCH Secretary-General HE Dr Christophe Bernasconi commended the State of Qatar's move as a promotion of private international law agreements regionally and internationally.

