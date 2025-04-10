Q Life's Second Roblox Campaign Welcomed Record-Breaking 15.9 Million Vsitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second instalment of Q Life's ground-breaking campaign to showcase Qatar in the metaverse achieved an impressive 15.9 million visits across two new immersive Roblox experiences – Qatar Adventure and Souq Waqif.

The eight-week campaign, which ran from November 28, 2024, to February 28, 2025, attracted users from all corners of the globe, firmly establishing the experience as one of the most successful nation-branding campaigns ever to take place in the metaverse.

The second edition of Qatar Adventure built on and surpassed the success of the first edition, achieving a 76% increase in total visits and drawing 12.9 million visits from 10.7 million unique users who collectively spent over 2 million hours inside the experience – an unprecedented figure in the world of brand marketing.

Users explored iconic Qatari landmarks including the Lusail International Circuit, Meryal Waterpark, and Katara Towers, with Hamad International Airport standing out as the most visited location.

More than 3.8 million minigames were completed by players across the locations, from scoring penalty kicks at Lusail Stadium to a Luggage Rush Simulator at HIA, while 7.7 million interactions with in-game characters reflected the high level of player immersion and roleplay.

In parallel, Q Life's Souq Waqif UGC store – the first permanent Middle Eastern storefront on Roblox that remains available to users – attracted over 3 million visits. At Souq Waqif users downloaded over 3.5 million traditional Arabic garments and enjoyed 5.2 million servings of Qatar's national dish, Machboos.

A sentiment survey conducted in-game revealed the campaign's powerful impact on perceptions with an overwhelming 92.7% of respondents saying they would consider visiting Qatar in the next 12 months, while 80.1% would recommend it to their friends.

The second phase of Qatar Adventure was a partnership between Q Life, a cultural platform under the State of Qatar's International Media Office (IMO), and developer Century Games.

The success of the initiative highlights Qatar's growing leadership in the digital cultural space. Through innovative use of immersive technology, Q Life has once again showcased the country's diverse offerings – from its warm hospitality and culinary heritage to its world-class infrastructure and family-friendly attractions – building new bridges of understanding between Qatar and the world.