123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Way To Secure & Chill A Vial (ADA-2047)
PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved stand for Botox and other neurotoxins to support the vial and prevent it from falling over and becoming damaged," said an inventor, from St. Augustine, Fla., "so I invented the CHILL- TOX. My design would also offer effective chilling of the vial."
The invention provides an improved way to secure a vial of neurotoxin or Botox. In doing so, it prevents the vial from falling over. It also helps keep the vial chilled. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, labs, etc. Additionally, it is producible in two versions.
The CHILL- TOX is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Elizabeth Vellenga at 904-392-1904 or email [email protected] .
