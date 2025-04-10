Southern First Promotes Wes Wilbanks To Chief Credit Officer
"Wes has been an effective and dedicated leader to our credit team in his tenure, and we are excited to have him step into this new role to create additional positive impact on our company," said Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.1 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at .
Media contact: Art Seaver, [email protected]
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.
