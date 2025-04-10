Leviathan Gold Partners With Investment Publishing LLC For Strategic Investor Relations Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Gold Ltd. (“”, the“”) (LVX – TSXV, 0GP – Germany) is pleased to announce its partnership with Investment Publishing LLC (“”), led by Mariusz Skonieczny, to enhance the Company's investor relations strategy.

The engagement of Investment Publishing is for an initial one year term and is designed to increase awareness of the Company. Investment Publishing will aim to engage investors through public relations efforts, educational content, and direct outreach using a range of digital platforms, including social media channels, email newsletters, and investor-focused webinars.

As compensation for services to be provided, the Company will pay Investment Publishing US$8,500 per month. In addition, the Company has granted Mr. Skonieczny 250,000 stock options having a two year term and vesting in equal monthly installments over a period of 12 months having an exercise price equal to $0.18.

The Company looks forward to a productive collaboration with Investment Publishing as the Company continues to expand its reach and deliver value to stakeholders.

Contact Information for Investment Publishing LLC:

Name: Mariusz Skonieczny

Email: ...

Business Address: 1202 Far Pond Cir. Mishawaka IN 46544

About Leviathan Gold Ltd.

Leviathan Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX) and Germany (0GP).

On behalf of the Company,

Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director



For further information please visit the Company website or contact:

Luke Norman,

Email: ...



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approval or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to whether exploration activities will result in commercially viable quantities of mineralized materials; the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs; COVID-19; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment in a timely manner or at all and on reasonable terms; changes in the commodity and securities markets; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business and economic conditions, Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.