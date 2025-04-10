Call It Closed International Realty Enters Maryland, Expanding National Footprint To 21 States

Call It Closed International Realty launches in Maryland, marking its 21st state of operation, with industry veteran Japreshia Terrell appointed as State Broker to lead the expansion.

- Japreshia Terrell - Maryland State Broker, Call It ClosedBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty , the rapidly expanding, cloud-based real estate brokerage, is excited to announce its launch in Maryland, marking its 21st state of operation in the United States. This expansion signifies another major step in the company's strategic growth across the nation. Call It Closed International Realty is actively recruiting real estate agents throughout Maryland, with a focus on key markets including Baltimore, Annapolis, and the Washington D.C. suburbs.Founded by Chad and Aprile Osborne, Call It Closed International Realty is revolutionizing the industry by providing a national, cloud-based, 100% commission brokerage model with a multi-tiered revenue sharing platform. The company offers comprehensive real estate services to buyers, sellers, investors, and developers, and provides unique partnership opportunities for existing brokerages.“Our innovative model is designed to empower agents with a 100% commission structure and the flexibility of a remote work environment, while providing them with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive,” said Chad Osborne, co-founder of Call It Closed International Realty.“We are thrilled to bring this opportunity to Maryland and to support agents in building successful and sustainable real estate businesses.”Spearheading the company's operations in Maryland is Japreshia Terrell , who has been appointed as the state broker. Terrell is a seasoned real estate professional with a combined 28 years of experience, including 16 years in finance, mortgage lending, and banking, and 12 years in real estate. A multi-million dollar producer for the last 11 years, Japreshia was recognized as Hometown Best Realtor in 2024, highlighting her unwavering commitment to her clients and community."We are delighted to welcome Japreshia to the Call It Closed International Realty family," said Aprile Osborne. "Her deep understanding of the Maryland market, combined with her passion for agent development, makes her the ideal leader to drive our growth in the state. We are confident that she will be instrumental in helping agents achieve their full potential."Japreshia Terrell is enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead Call It Closed International Realty's expansion in Maryland.“I am excited to introduce Call It Closed International Realty's innovative model to agents in Maryland,” says Japreshia.“This company's commitment to empowering agents and providing exceptional support aligns perfectly with my own values, and I look forward to helping agents throughout the state achieve new levels of success.”Japreshia's dedication extends beyond transactions; she has dedicated over 2,000 hours to teaching finance and homeownership at local high schools and has been featured on prominent platforms such as Fox 5, A&E, Home Shows, and ABC 7. Licensed in both Virginia and Maryland, she holds multiple designations including Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Military Relocation Program (MRP), Senior Residential Real Estate (SRES), Luxury Home Certified, Certified Stager, and Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR). Outside of her thriving career, Japreshia cherishes spending time with family and friends and attending sporting events.Interested agents can visit joincallitclosed to learn more about joining Call It Closed International Realty.About Call It Closed International RealtyCall It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

Dan Macuga

Call It Closed International Realty

+1 801-792-1534

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.