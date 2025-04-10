Celent Names Agenium As 'Luminary' For New Business And Underwriting Systems In North America

MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenium , a leading New Business and Underwriting platform for the Life, Health, and Annuity industry in North America, announced it has received the highest ranking of Luminary in the Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems: North America Life Insurance Edition report.

Celent reviewed 20 of the top solution providers actively providing new business and underwriting platforms in North America. Agenium was awarded two Celent XCelent awards as a top performer for both Advanced Technology and Breadth of Functionality. This distinction qualified Agenium as a "Luminary" – the highest category for market leaders that excel in New Business & Underwriting Systems capabilities.

"Agenium offers a modern, SaaS based new business and underwriting platform. Its no-code configurability, support for headless applications, and an underwriting / case management workbench provides new business capabilities to over 30 clients today," states Karen Monks, Principal Analyst in Celent's Life Insurance Practice and co-author of the recent report. "Agenium's recent investments in their platform bodes well for their future as insurers expand their use of new business platforms for more products."

"As more underwriting decisions are being made closer to the point-of-sale, carriers and reinsurers are looking to modernize their core new business and underwriting processes with platforms that support rapid development of new digital processes and utilization of important 3rd party data," explained Michael Risley, Agenium's CEO.

Agenium offers a technologically advanced, fully integrated platform, including an underwriting decision engine and workflow tools, that can dramatically reduce speed-to-market for new products. The platform leverages pre-built integrations across key data providers to enhance automation, eliminate manual effort, and rapidly attain in good order status to accelerate speed to issue. The resulting ecosystem streamlines processes, enhances decision-making, and offers a seamless experience for insurance agents, applicants, carriers, and reinsurers.

About Agenium

Agenium, a leader in disruptive no-code platform technology, accelerates digital innovation across the entire new business and underwriting experience for Life, Health, and Annuity carriers, reinsurers, and distributors. Agenium provides a secure, scalable, and flexible architecture with complete integration to legacy environments and a comprehensive ecosystem of 3rd party data sources. Leveraging dynamic rules, predictive AI & data analytics, Agenium enables its clients to rapidly increase auto-decisioning, reduce manual intervention, and accelerate time to issue and profitability.

