Groundbreaking Study Explores THC Beverages As A Wellness Alternative To Alcohol

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The observational research study is currently recruiting up to 2,000 qualified participants who will provide daily feedback over a three week period on their infused beverage and alcohol consumption patterns, as well as self-assessments on their overall quality of life. The study is sponsored by multiple leading beverage brands, who are collectively supplying participants with free infused beverage products to use throughout the course of the study.

"By collecting consumer-reported outcomes from thousands of consumers, over a multi-week basis, we provide brands and industry advocates with the Real World Data they need to understand how infused beverages are impacting consumers' quality of life," says MoreBetter COO, Tyler Dautrich.

"Our mission has always been to provide a healthier, more mindful way to enjoy social moments, and we believe this study will help us better understand and validate the positive impact of our product," said Aaron Nosbisch, Founder and CEO at BRĒZ, a sponsor of the study.

Timely Research Supported by Industry Leaders

In January of 2025, the outgoing Surgeon General released the New Advisory Link Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk which outlined how alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer, despite less than half of Americans recognising it as a risk factor for cancer. As consumers begin to seek alcohol alternatives, THC-Infused Beverage brands want to gain insight into how consumers are using their products and what perceived lifestyle benefits or wellness outcomes might result after consumption.

"The cannabis plant should be better researched, and we are hopeful that this is just the first step in learning how these products can improve people's lives as acceptance, access, and consumption of infused beverages expands across the US," said Adam Terry, CEO of Cantrip, also a sponsor of the study.

"This pioneering study reflects our commitment at Iconic Tonics to reshape the future of adult beverages-delivering functional, flavorful, and elevated alternatives that meet the moment. As more consumers explore mindful options, real-world data like this will be essential in understanding how THC-infused beverages are enhancing quality of life and transforming social rituals. Our partnership with MoreBetter isn't just about validating our brands-it's about leading a cultural shift with integrity, innovation, and style," said Evan Eneman, CEO and co-founder of Iconic Tonics, alongside entertainment icon and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg.

While canned THC-Infused seltzers are the primary form factor being studied, MoreBetter will also investigate 750ml bottles used as mixers, dry powder mixes, and 1.5-2 oz "shots" in an effort to study how various doses and form factors impact consumer's perceived experiences.

"Participating in this study allows us to stay at the forefront of innovation while helping to shape standards that prioritize safety, quality, and consumer education," said Justin Tidwell, CEO of Nowadays, about sponsoring the study.

Join the Infused Beverage Study

Consumers over the age of twenty-one are invited to join the study and share their day-to-day experiences with using infused beverages. Individuals can check if they're eligible for the study at this website: mystudi/bevstudy .

About MoreBetter

MoreBetter is a software and contract research organization (CRO) specializing in Real World Data collection on the use and performance of functional ingredients and consumer wellness products. Clients include dietary supplement manufacturers, federal and state government agencies, and global academic researchers. MoreBetter's mission is to empower consumers to make data-informed decisions in pursuit of better personal health and wellness. Learn more at .

Contact Information

Tyler Dautrich

COO

MoreBetter

610-406-7505

[email protected]



SOURCE MoreBetter