MRED And RMLS Alliance Partner In Landmark Data Share, Expanding Access For Real Estate Professionals Across Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana

LISLE, Ill., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) and RMLS Alliance are proud to announce a new data-sharing partnership designed to empower real estate professionals with nearly statewide access to listing and sold data across Illinois.

This collaboration brings together two of the largest MLSs with coverage in Illinois, creating one of the most comprehensive real estate data networks in the region, benefiting nearly 50,000 agents and brokers.

“This is a major step toward improving real estate collaboration,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen.“This initiative will provide real estate professionals with expanded access to property listings across Illinois-enhancing transparency, efficiency, and market reach.”

This partnership allows MRED and RMLS Alliance to better serve subscribers by equipping them to provide clients with an expanded geography of listings. MRED and RMLS Alliance subscribers can now access more listings, more insights, and more opportunities.

“It's about what's best for the real professionals doing the work every day and the consumers they serve,” Jensen said.“By coming together, we're removing borders that shouldn't exist-giving brokers the access they deserve.”

RMLS Alliance includes more than 3,000 subscribers across Capital Area REALTORS®, Egyptian Board of REALTORS®, Quad City Area REALTOR® Association, and the Peoria Area Association of REALTORS®, and has nearly 10,000 active and pending listings to go along with more than 550,000 sold listings worth of data. Together with MRED, this partnership now spans the majority of Illinois, bringing powerful market visibility to agents across nearly the entire state.

“This is what progress looks like - MLSs working together to foster a more competitive, efficient marketplace for the benefit of the consumers and professionals who rely on them,” said RMLS Alliance General Manager Cathy Wagner.“This move strengthens both data access and transparency, which are essential to a healthy, competitive real estate industry."

"We are thrilled to announce this data share agreement between RMLS Alliance and MRED. The core mission of an MLS is to empower licensed professionals by providing a collaborative platform to share data and serve clients with the highest level of expertise,” said RMLS Alliance Chair Robin Simpson.“This partnership not only enhances the promotion of sellers' properties to a broader marketplace but also equips buyers with comprehensive knowledge of all available properties. This partnership strengthens our shared mission to empower real estate professionals with the tools they need to succeed and better support their clients."

The MLSs have begun working on technical integration, and expanded access is expected to roll out later this year. More details will be shared in the coming months.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service (MLS) for real estate professionals across northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana who input 250,000 listings annually. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses.

About RMLS Alliance

RMLS Alliance, LLC, is a multiple listing service (MLS) and commercial information exchange (CIE) supported by four REALTOR Associations: Capital Area REALTORS, Egyptian Board of REALTORS, Peoria Area Association of REALTORS, and Quad City Area REALTORS.

The RMLS Alliance serves a wide territory across Illinois and Iowa, spanning from Cairo, Carbondale, and Mount Vernon in southern Illinois, north through Springfield, Peoria, and Galesburg, extending east to Quincy and to the Quad Cities area, including both Illinois and Iowa. This service area covers 60 counties across the two states.

Currently, RMLS Alliance, LLC, serves over 3,000 subscribers.

