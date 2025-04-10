Rwanda Attracts 3.2 Bln USD Investment In 2024 Report

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kihgali: Rwanda's registered investment commitments reached 3.2 billion US dollars in 2024, up from 2.4 billion dollars recorded in 2023, reflecting a 32.4 percent increase, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said in its annual report.

The report, released on Thursday, indicated that manufacturing led all sectors in attracting investment, with a total of 1.35 billion dollars. The financial and insurance sectors followed with 811.2 million dollars, while real estate activities attracted 377.7 million dollars.

In 2024, China and India emerged as the leading sources of foreign investment in Rwanda, contributing 460 million dollars and 445.1 million dollars in registered investments, respectively.

"Looking ahead to 2025, RDB is poised to further advance Rwanda's National Strategy for Transformation. We remain dedicated to attracting over 3 billion U.S. dollars in new investments, continuing to enhance Rwanda's reputation as Africa's premier business destination," said Jean-Guy Afrika, chief executive officer of the RDB, in the report.

"Our commitment includes improved service delivery, the continued expansion of Special Economic Zones, and the comprehensive digitization of our investment processes. These initiatives will foster an environment conducive to innovation, entrepreneurship, and increased ease of doing business," Afrika said.

He added that the RDB also aims to generate tourism revenues exceeding 700 million dollars by showcasing Rwanda as a leading global destination for leisure, wildlife conservation, and international events.

In 2024, Rwanda's tourism revenues grew by 4.3 percent to 647 million dollars, driven by a 27 percent increase in gorilla tourism revenue.