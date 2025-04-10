123Invent Inventor Develops New Ventilation Panel For Garages (ADA-2046)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My garage was very hot while working in the summer. I thought there could be a convenient and cost-effective way to provide a cooling effect and air flow," said an inventor, from Leesburg, Florida, "so I invented THE CARI-VENT. My design allows the heat in the garage to dissipate above the ceiling, without removing the access panel and risking vermin getting into the garage."

The patent-pending invention provides a new ventilation panel for use in a garage between the garage ceiling and roof. In doing so, it allows for air flow and cooling. As a result, it could help lower the temperature within a garage. It can also prevent vermin from entering through the ventilation panel. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use, so it is ideal for homeowners, home builders, or those who simply like to enjoy the time in their garage.

THE CARI-VENT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit or contact Michael Carrington at 703- 9817154 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

