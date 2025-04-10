Winners Announced In The 13Th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards

The 13th annual We Love Christian Music Awards were held April 8, 2025 in Franklin, TN.

Pictured: Host Jaci Velasquez (Photo Credit @LilyOnFilm)

Pictured: Unspoken (Photo Credit @LilyOnFilm)

Pictured: Steve Taylor accepting the Veritas Award (Photo Credit @LilyOnFilm)

Live ceremony in Franklin, TN included memorable moments, stunning performances, and a surprise award for music icon, Steve Taylor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 13th annual We Love Christian Music Awards ( ) lit up Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin, TN, on April 8, 2025, with an unforgettable evening of celebration, worship, and high-energy performances. Honoring the best in Christian music across 22 categories, this year's ceremony spotlighted industry veterans and emerging talent, showcasing the rich diversity and depth of Christian music.The evening kicked off with a star-studded red carpet event, covered by national and local media outlets that included Getty Images, CCM Magazine, Christian Television Network, and The Tania Joy Show. NewReleaseToday streamed live from the carpet , interviewing presenters, performers, and a host of attending artists, capturing all the excitement leading into the ceremony.PHOTOS FROM THE RED CARPET - CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERYThe two-hour show, hosted by JACI VELASQUEZ, was packed with unforgettable moments. TERRIAN brought the house down with a stunning acoustic performance of“Honestly, We Just Need Jesus”-which later won Song of the Year, marking her first-ever award.“I want to thank my family back home in Memphis,” she shared.“They taught me about Jesus and lived it out before me.”Worship was a powerful thread throughout the night, led by JEFF DEYO (formerly of SONICFLOOD), SARAH KROGER, and NCS COLLECTIVE featuring COBY JAMES, who delivered exclusive medleys of nominated worship songs. JOSH BALDWIN, TASHA LAYTON, and California's INFLUENCE MUSIC followed with wins in their categories.“We love Jesus and we're going after His presence,” said a visibly moved Melody Noel during her on stage acceptance.SEVENTH DAY SLUMBER opened the night with a bang and later claimed their first We Love Award for Rock/Alternative Song of the Year. Frontman Joseph shared,“I was a drug addict with no hope... but my praying mom, who's here tonight, loved me into the arms of Jesus.”HANNAH KERR, crowned Female Artist of the Year, was shocked by the win.“Being nominated alongside CeCe Winans is an award in itself,” she said after performing her hit nominated single,“Changed.”“All glory to Jesus-I'm a minister first, and artist second.”PHOTOS FROM THE CEREMONY - CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERYFOR KING & COUNTRY won both of their nominated categories, including Dance/Remix Song of the Year ("What Are We Waiting For? (Gregatron Remix)") and Collaboration of the Year with Stryper and Lecrae ("To Hell With The Devil"). The wins were announced by DANICA MCKELLAR (The Wonder Years, Swing into Romance) and KATHIE LEE GIFFORD (Live with Regis and Kathie Lee and The Today Show). They were accepted on behalf of the band by their parents, DAVID and HELEN SMALLBONE, along with MICHAEL SWEET of STRYPER, who originally recorded the breakout hit track in 1986.The co-acceptance on stage marked a touching full-circle moment. Michael Sweet shared a story about David Smallbone-then a Christian music promoter-bringing Stryper to Australia for the first time, a trip that profoundly impacted the Smallbone family.“The crazy thing is, 35 years ago, just before we came over here, Joel-who was 5 at the time-would get the Stryper album, just sit and look at it, study it, and listen to it. I still remember that to this day,” said David. The moment stood as a powerful reminder of music's lasting influence and the generational impact of faith-filled artistry.In addition to familiar names like SKILLET, COLTON DIXON, and MATTHEW WEST taking home awards, this year's ceremony also spotlighted rising talent. GRACE GRABER won Pop Album of the Year for The Breakthrough, while CODY TOWELL was named The Next Big Thing. Both artists delivered powerful, heartfelt speeches that left a lasting impression.“A Hawk Nelson song stopped me from taking my own life as a teenager,” Grace shared tearfully.“All I want to do is what they did for me. And so, this [award] represents staying.” Later in the evening, Cody echoed that sentiment, adding,“If you're like me, Christian music has walked you through pain, joy, and toward Jesus. I'm not chasing a stage in this. I'm chasing Him.”Before the night concluded, NewReleaseToday founder KEVIN MCNEESE took the stage to present a surprise honor: The Veritas Award, given to industry pioneer STEVE TAYLOR. The award recognized Steve's decades-long legacy of unflinching truth-telling in music, film, and leadership-from his provocative solo career to founding Squint Entertainment (launching artists like Sixpence None The Richer and Burlap to Cashmere), shaping the sound of Newsboys, and directing films like Blue Like Jazz.“I've never gotten an award for telling the truth,” Steve joked.“Usually it gets me in trouble. We live in interesting times where truth is in short supply. But Jesus said, 'You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.' I want to encourage all my fellow Christians to be courageous truth-tellers-because when we tell the truth, we set people free.”The evening concluded with Unspoken performing their nominated hit,“What He Says About You,” joined on stage by all the night's presenters and featured artists. It was a moving finale-an anthem echoing the heart of the evening: that our true identity is found in Christ alone. In a night full of celebration, testimony, and truth-telling, the message rang clear-what He says about us is the only thing that truly matters.A complete list of winners is included below.The entire evening was expertly captured by Bradymade Productions, Center Stage Magazine and @LilyOnFilm. For those who couldn't be there in person, a full replay will be available soon. Stay tuned to @WeLoveAwards on Instagram and Facebook for release details.The We Love Christian Music Awards will return for their 14th annual celebration on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, once again at Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee.The We Love Christian Music Awards is produced by NewReleaseToday in partnership with Frankland Events LLC.ALBUM OF THE YEAR AWARDSThe Hook Award (Pop Album): Grace Graber, The BreakthroughThe PopLite Award (Pop/Contemporary Album): Jeremy Camp, Deeper WatersThe Inspo Award (Inspirational Album): Leanna Crawford, Still WatersThe Encounter Award (Worship Album): Josh Baldwin, Made For MoreThe Chorus Award (Church Worship Album): Influence Music, Day & Night (Live At Influence Church)The Hype Award (Urban/Rap Album): Hulvey, CryThe Amp Award (Rock/Alt Album): Skillet, RevolutionAlbum of the Year: Jordan Feliz, Everything GoodSONG OF THE YEAR AWARDSSong of the Year: Terrian, "Honestly, We Just Need Jesus"Contemporary Song: Steven Curtis Chapman, "Do It Again"Worship Song: Tasha Layton feat. Contemporary Song: Steven Curtis Chapman, "Do It Again"Worship Song: Tasha Layton feat. Chris Brown, "Worship Through It"Pop Song: Colton Dixon, "Up + Up"Dance/Remix Song: for KING & COUNTRY, "What Are We Waiting For? (Gregatron Remix)"Rock/Alternative Song: Seventh Day Slumber, "My Novocain"Rap/Urban Song: Forrest Frank feat. Caleb Gordon, "God Is Good"Collaboration of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY feat. Lecrae, Stryper, "To Hell With The Devil"ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARDSMale Artist: Matthew WestFemale Artist: Hannah KerrGroup: SkilletNew Artist/Group: Seph SchlueterThe Next Big Thing: Cody TowellMainstream Impact Award: Anne Wilson From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what's new in Christian music.About DaySpringDaySpring, the world's largest Christian-message product provider, was founded in 1971 with a single Christmas card. Today DaySpring offers more than 6,000 products-from greeting cards to home décor, specialty gifts to devotional books. In 1999, DaySpring was acquired by Hallmark Cards, Inc. DaySpring products are sold in Christian retail outlets, mass retail stores, card and gift shops and other outlets in the United States and 60 foreign countries.About UpwardUpward is the fastest-growing dating and friendship app for Christians. Introduced in March 2020, Upward (formerly FTH) is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH). With the mission to help faith-focused users find and connect with other like-minded individuals, Upward is a community for Christian believers looking to find friends and love based on faith at the center.About Advancing Native MissionsANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We're a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help.

