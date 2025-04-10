Matt Magaña, President Of Defense & National Security At Voyager Technologies, Appointed To The SFA Board Of Directors

Matt Magaña, President, Defense & National Security at Voyager, & SFA Board Member

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Magaña to their Board of Directors.Matt Magaña, President, Defense & National Security at Voyager , is a seasoned aerospace executive with a distinguished background spanning both commercial and defense sectors. Known for his strategic vision and impactful leadership, Matt has consistently driven growth, fostered innovation, and enhanced national security capabilities. His expertise encompasses a broad spectrum of defense domains, including nuclear defense, air dominance, naval and undersea warfare, and space. His technical acumen extends across all-domain integrated battle management and a wide array of advanced technologies, including RF systems, signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW), electro-optical and infrared sensors, making him a versatile leader in the evolving defense industry.Before joining Voyager, Matt served as President & CEO of Blue Canyon Technologies, where he led groundbreaking advancements in small satellite components and mission operations, expanding the company's influence in both governmental and commercial space initiatives. Prior to that, he held multiple Executive Vice President roles at Raytheon, overseeing billion-dollar portfolios in space and missile defense, while spearheading mergers and acquisitions to drive strategic growth. His hands-on experience in P&L management, coupled with his role in two major acquisitions, underscores his strong business acumen and operational expertise.“Matt brings an extraordinary depth of experience and insight to the Space Force Association,” said Bill Woolf, Founder and CEO of the Space Force Association.“His leadership across critical defense and space domains will help shape SFA's role as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and the professional development of the space community.”With established relationships across key defense agencies, including the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civil space organizations, Matt is known for his collaborative approach and deep sector knowledge. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and Corporate Communications, and a master's in Business Administration with a focus on Corporate Finance and International Business. This unique combination of technical and business education further strengthens his ability to navigate complex challenges.The Space Force Association is honored to welcome Matt Magaña to its Board of Directors and looks forward to the leadership and forward-thinking perspective he will bring to advancing the future of national security space strategy and spacepower.

