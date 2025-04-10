Protest Against Waqf Act Will Continue, Says Congress MLA Arif Masood

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 10 (IANS) Congress MLA Arif Masood, who organised a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Bhopal on Thursday, reiterated that the Muslim community will never accept this newly enacted law and the protests against it will continue.

Addressing a large gathering of the people from the Muslim community, Masood, who is MLA from Bhopal Madhya assembly seat, said,“All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has always opposed the Waqf Act and will continue to oppose at each level.”

He further alleged that this law was brought not to protect Waqf, reiterating that the BJP-led government has imposed the Waqf (Amendment) Act forcefully on the Muslim community.

“Protest against this law will continue until the Centre withdraws it,” he claimed.

Notably, after the Waqf (Ammendment) Bill-2025 was passed in both the Houses of the Parliament, President Draupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to it, becoming an Act, which came into effect from April 8.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge the validity of the new law.

The petitioners have submitted that the provisions of the law discriminated against Muslims by imposing restrictions which were not part of the governance of other religious endowments.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear the matter on April 16.

The Centre has already filed a caveat in the apex court to ensure no order is passed without hearing it first.

Responding to Aarif Masood's statement, BJP MLA and Minister, Wiswas Sarang, said that the large Muslim population has welcomed the Waqf Act.

He said only some Muslim leaders, who have illegally encroached Waqf properties, are opposing it for their personal gain.