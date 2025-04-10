GED Testing Service Partners With Empowered, Hosted By Meg Ryan, For Public Television And Documentary

MINNEAPOLIS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformative power of education takes center stage as Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan, features GED Testing Service in an inspiring documentary and public television spot. This program explores the life-changing impact of the GED through the insights of GED Testing Service CEO Vicki Greene and education thought leader Michael Horn.

Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan highlights how education fuels new opportunities, conversations, and innovations. Through compelling storytelling, the program showcases the resilience of GED learners and the limitless possibilities that come with a second chance at education.

Watch the story behind the partnership!

"Partnering with Empowered is an incredible opportunity to share the GED journey on a larger stage," said Vicki Greene, CEO of GED Testing Service. "Millions of adults need a second chance at education, and we're so grateful that this program allows us to amplify their stories, break down misconceptions, and showcase the true impact of earning a GED. Education isn't just about a diploma-it's about opening doors, building confidence, and creating brighter futures."

In today's evolving workforce, skills and determination matter as much as degrees. GED graduates bring resilience, adaptability, and a drive to succeed-qualities that make them valuable in any industry. Learning doesn't stop at any age, and upskilling is the future.

The GED credential has helped graduates like Justice Sanders. "The GED helped me become independent. After earning mine, I worked different jobs and eventually found a cybersecurity apprenticeship. That stepping stone got me into an internship, which led to my first job in the tech industry," said Sanders.

More than 30 million adults in the U.S. don't have a high school diploma, yet 70,000 educators stand ready to help them achieve their goals. This story highlights the importance of destigmatizing alternative educational paths and how the GED credential creates opportunities for higher education and career advancement.

About GED Testing Service: The GED® test has opened doors to better jobs and college programs for over 21 million graduates since 1942. Nearly all U.S. colleges and employers accept the GED credential. As the creator of the official GED test, GED Testing Service ensures that the program continues to be a reliable and valuable pathway to a better life for adults without a high school diploma. GED Testing Service is a joint venture between the American Council on Education and Pearson. Learn more at GED.

About Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan: Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan is a Public Television program that shares inspiring stories and educational content, empowering viewers to make informed decisions about their lives and communities. The program highlights organizations that are making a positive impact, fostering a sense of empowerment and understanding. Learn more at: .

SOURCE GED Testing Service

