123Invent Inventor Develops New Proximity Shock Collar And Band System (LBT-6091)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative proximity shock collar and band system for use with dogs and other livestock," said an inventor, from Boston, Ky., "so I invented the VARIABLE PROXIMITY SHOCK COLLAR FOR CHICKEN PROTECTION. My design helps keep animals safe and separated."

The invention provides an improved way to keep a dog away from livestock, chickens, cattle, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using an underground fencing system. As a result, it increases safety and protection. It also could act as a digital journal. The invention features an adjustable and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of dogs, livestock, chickens, cattle, etc.

The VARIABLE PROXIMITY SHOCK COLLAR FOR CHICKEN PROTECTION is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Joseph Martin at 502-350-8212 or email [email protected]

SOURCE InventHelp

