123Invent Inventor Develops Proximity Alert Device For Vehicles (LBT-6060)

Inventor Develops Proximity Alert Device For Vehicles
PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw a firetruck in my rearview mirror, but I couldn't hear it due to insulation and the music playing. I thought there should be a proximity device to alert you in advance if an emergency vehicle will be approaching," said an inventor, from Bellevue, Tenn., "so I invented the BLUE RESCUE. My design ensures you are aware of your surroundings while driving."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to alert a driver in advance if an emergency vehicle will be approaching. In doing so, it ensures the siren is heard, even if the vehicle is insulated and/or music is playing. As a result, it increases safety. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The BLUE RESCUE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Richard Kupelian at 615-569-6996 or email [email protected].
