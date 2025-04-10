Water Tower Research Celebrates Five-Year Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water Tower Research (“WTR”) celebrates the important milestone of completing its fifth year in business since incorporating its innovative research and investor engagement ecosystem on April 7, 2020.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research (“WTR”) celebrates the important milestone of completing its fifth year in business since incorporating its innovative research and investor engagement ecosystem on April 7, 2020.

WTR CEO & Co-Founder Shawn Severson stated,“The changes and challenges facing companies and investors have been moving at lightning speed over the past several years. Addressing these issues demanded the construction of a new and modern investor engagement ecosystem that integrates several parts of the framework into a new strategy, which is embodied in WTR. Sea changes in the industry, including the loss of traditional sell-side research coverage, fragmentation of the investor base, a dramatic shift in investment bank economics, the need for new and modern distribution channels, and the rapid growth of retail investors, have combined to open the door for a new way of doing things. The past five years have proven that WTR has the right model for companies and investors. I am even more excited about the next five years. Having open access research and engagement that includes all categories of investors is only growing in importance and relevance. I want to thank our clients, investors, and employees for their support and contributions in making this happen.”

Also commenting on WTR's fifth anniversary, WTR Vice Chair & Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Tim Gerdeman commented,“It is remarkably gratifying to celebrate this key milestone. We launched the company to modernize the equity research model and change how investor engagement is facilitated. We saw structural changes happening across the industry and moved to where things are going, and our progress shows we are in the right place. Large market segments, including nearly every small- and micro-cap company and their investors, lack a consistent and credible source of information and research, creating a tremendous opportunity for WTR to fill these gaps.”

Gerdeman continued,“Companies and investors know conventional solutions are not working in today's market and that they need an alternative. WTR was built to be that alternative. The next five years will bring even more opportunities for WTR to help investors and companies engage on multiple levels. I am confident we will continue to make that happen on an even larger scale.”

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing investor engagement through research-driven communications. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

