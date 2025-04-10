Availability Of Transgene’S 2024 Universal Registration Document (URD)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)announces that the French version of itswas filed with the(Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on April 10, 2025, under number D.25-0243.

This document, available on the AMF's website ( ), can be viewed and downloaded (in PDF format in French and English, and in ESEF format in French only) on Transgene's website ( )

It includes the following documents:



the Annual Financial Report;

the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report;

the Statutory Auditors' Reports;

information on the Company's share capital, including the share buyback program; information on the Statutory Auditors' fees.

The Universal Registration Document also includes information on the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors.

