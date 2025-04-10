Switzerland Signs Deal For EU Research Access
The Swiss government has approved the text of the agreement negotiated with the EU.
The signing will enable retroactive association with the Horizon Europe research programme, the Euratom programme and the Digital Europe programme as of January 1, 2025, Parmelin announced at a media conference in Bern on Thursday. This is planned for November 2025.
The EU programme agreement (Eupa) regulates Switzerland's participation in EU programmes in areas such as research and education. For example, Switzerland will be able to participate in the Erasmus plus education programme from 2027.
Once signed, the agreement will be provisionally applied until ratification or until December 31, 2028 at the latest, according to the statement.
This content was published on Apr 2, 2025 The agreement on EU programmes covers Switzerland's involvement in initiatives like Horizon Europe, Euratom, ITER, Digital Europe, Erasmus+, and EU4Health.
