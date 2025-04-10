Giriraj Singh Attacks Tejashwi Yadav, Defends Waqf Act

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 10 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav during his visit to Begusarai parliamentary constituency on Thursday, accusing him of being anti-Pasmanda Muslim and obstructing their progress.

“Tejashwi Yadav does not want Pasmanda Muslims and women to get their rightful share. He is against their upliftment,” Singh said while interacting with the media.

He strongly defended the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, stating it is meant to ensure the rights of the poor and marginalised Muslims, especially the Pasmanda section, and not to benefit political contractors.

“The law passed by the Parliament applies to the entire country. Tejashwi Yadav's government is not coming to power. He has no authority to stop it,” Singh added.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav said that if his government comes back to power in Bihar, he would“throw” this law into the dustbin. He further said that this law is against the Constitution.

Giriraj Singh also took a dig at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, calling him "clueless" and stating:“Rahul Gandhi does not even understand what he says. Born into a royal household, he speaks without thinking.”

On Kanhaiya Kumar being projected by the Congress, Singh commented:“Rahul Gandhi doesn't even have his own face; what change will it bring if he makes someone else the face?”

Kanhaiya Kumar is currently on a 'Palayan Roko, Naukari Do Padayatra' in Bihar.

He mocked LoP Rahul Gandhi's recent short visit to Begusarai, saying:“Rahul Gandhi came for 45 minutes to bring change in Begusarai? This place is Bihar's industrial and political centre, not a photo-op.”

Singh also claimed an unfulfilled promise by the Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985 to establish a petrochemical plant in Begusarai.

“Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi promised petrochemical development but did nothing. It was only under PM Narendra Modi that a Rs 25,000 crore investment was made in petrochemicals here,” he claimed.