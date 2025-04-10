The Dollar Index Breaks Multi-Year Support

The dollar index returned to the lows of September last year after a brief surge at the start of the week. The rebound of the US currency was only sufficient to close the gap created by the announcement of tariffs.
Legal Disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment