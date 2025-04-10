EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Amprion looks back on a successful 2024 and steps up grid expansion

Last year, the transmission grid operator Amprion significantly improved all its key figures and reached a new milestone with investments of around €4 billion. By 2029, Amprion intends to invest some €36.4 billion in the expansion of its transmission grid. However, the company also emphasises the importance of keeping the cost of the energy transition in mind.



In 2024, Amprion again played a key role in driving forward the energy transition in Germany:“The pace of grid expansion has clearly gathered momentum. We are currently working on 800 projects, an increasing number of which are entering the construction phase. In the course of 2024 we successfully completed 200 kilometres of transmission lines – a new record,” said Dr Christoph Müller, CEO of Amprion GmbH. A further 1,300 kilometres are currently under construction, a threefold increase compared to the previous year.



Constant progress is crucial to achieving our climate targets and cutting costs for electricity customers. The expansion of the grid is creating higher transmission capacity for renewable energy and thus reducing the need for expensive grid interventions. The ongoing work is being accompanied by the expansion of new systems designed to stabilise the electricity grid. In 2024, Amprion commissioned the world's largest phase shifter in the Lingen substation, which is designed to efficiently distribute large volumes of wind power through the grid going forward. Germany's most powerful grid network node is to be completed in Lingen by 2029.



Focus on affordable energy transition



Amprion is committed to delivering a robust, affordable transformation of the energy system in order to maintain social acceptance of the generational project. Amprion CEO Müller sees an urgent need to recognise and implement potential savings:“We need to make grid planning more flexible,” emphasised Müller.“It is essential for us to focus primarily on the electricity grid that will be required by 2035.” Amprion is calling for greater consideration to be given to electricity demand and technological developments and is in favour of not including any new projects in the Federal Requirements Plan Act for the time being.“The upcoming grid development plan should reassess the need for long-term grid expansion projects, which can help to save billions in costs for grid customers,” according to Müller.



Furthermore, Amprion wants the grid-supporting role of climate-neutral technologies to be subject to legally binding regulations. This applies in particular to photovoltaic systems, which will have to respond to price signals in future and be controllable by the grid operators within the framework of legal requirements. Battery storage systems will also be required to use their flexibility to support the grid and thus contribute to the system as a whole. Amprion is calling for binding rules that provide storage facilities with an economically viable environment, while also meeting the changing needs of the electricity grid. Müller emphasised:“Being grid-friendly also means that these systems must be prepared to forego market earnings in certain situations in order to ensure the stability of the electricity network.”



Strong business performance in 2024



Amprion's operational achievements in terms of grid expansion should be seen in the context of strong business performance in 2024. All the company's key figures showed significant improvement. Revenue in accordance with IFRS rose by 16.7% to around €5.6 billion. Adjusted consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to around €1.2 billion, which corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 25.1%. Adjusted consolidated net income rose by 21.2% to around €390 million.



The regulated asset base (RAB) also grew due to the higher level of investment. The RAB forms the basis for future earnings and went up by some 39.5% to around €11.7 billion in 2024, which led to increases in the adjusted key earnings figures in accordance with IFRS.



Amprion also continued to expand in terms of staff recruitment. Last year, 368 new people were hired, bringing the total number of employees to around 3,100, an increase of around 14% compared to one year earlier.





Balance between growth and affordability



“Last year we reported another record result. Amprion's excellent financial performance is an expression of our growth on the back of a successful business model. As we continue to implement the energy transition, we are focusing more than ever on affordability in order to adequately meet the current challenges,” said Peter Rüth, CFO of Amprion.



The company can count on the support of its shareholders, who had contributed equity amounting to €850 million by the end of 2024. The equity contribution for the current year is also assured.“We are very well positioned with our financing strategy. We are planning an investment volume of €36.4 billion up to 2029," said Rüth.



Nonetheless, the Amprion CFO also sees the need to adapt the German regulatory framework to international standards in order to keep the energy transition on track:“The regulations must support these ambitious targets,” emphasised Rüth.“An internationally competitive pre-tax return on equity of 9% across all investments is of key importance for the success of this generational project.”



All relevant documents on the FY2024 publication can be found on our website at Amprion connects .





Amprion connects

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000 kilometre-long extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. One third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our lines are the lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and secure - and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our grid. Around 3,100 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other locations help to keep the lights on. We also take on overarching tasks for the interconnected networks in Germany and Europe.



