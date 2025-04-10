CTS EVENTIM Announces New Leadership At Ticketone (News With Additional Features)



CTS EVENTIM announces new leadership at TicketOne Andrea Grancini, currently General Manager, has been appointed CEO, succeeding Stefano Lionetti, who will remain in the Board and will continue in his general management position. The transition ensures continuity and strengthens TicketOne's leadership as it enters its next chapter. Milan/Hamburg, 10 April 2025 – CTS EVENTIM, the number one for ticketing and live entertainment in Europe and the number two worldwide, has announced a leadership transition at its Italian subsidiary, TicketOne. Andrea Grancini , currently General Manager, steps into the role of CEO, reporting directly to Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO of CTS EVENTIM. Stefano Lionetti , who has successfully led TicketOne since 2007, is stepping down from the CEO position as part of the leadership change. To ensure a seamless handover, he will remain closely involved as a member of the Board of Directors and as General Manager, focusing on key areas such as Administration and Finance. Andrea Grancini brings a wealth of industry knowledge and hands-on experience, having been with TicketOne since its start. As a respected leader in the ticketing sector with over 25 years of experience, he has served as General Manager and Board Member since 2018. His deep understanding of the business and his strong relationships within the industry will provide maximum continuity for promoters, clients, and partners, ensuring continuity and further growth going forward. During his 18-year tenure, Stefano Lionetti has been instrumental in shaping TicketOne's leadership in Italy's ticketing market. Under his guidance, the company expanded its presence, enhanced its technological capabilities, and built strong partnerships. He also played a pivotal role in TicketOne's acquisition by CTS EVENTIM in 2008, further strengthening its market position. TicketOne is leading the Italian's ticketing market. Promoters, venues, and fans use its services across more than 30,000 events each year. The web platform ticketone is Italy's most successful ticketing shop, with over 80 million visits per year. TicketOne is part of the CTS EVENTIM Group. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg , CEO, CTS EVENTIM:“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Stefano for his outstanding leadership and the many successes we have achieved together. I am pleased that he will continue to contribute his expertise as a member of the Board. Congratulations to Andrea on his well-deserved appointment as CEO. I look forward to working alongside him as he leads TicketOne into a promising future.” Andrea Grancini , CEO of TicketOne:“I'm truly grateful for the trust that the Chairman Klaus-Peter Schulenberg and the shareholders have placed in me, and I'm really excited about the chance to lead TicketOne into its next chapter. I would also like to take a moment to sincerely thank Stefano for all these years of collaboration. Together, we have achieved significant results. The future looks bright, and I can't wait to work alongside our amazing teams as we keep pushing forward, creating innovative solutions for our promoter, clients, and customers.” Stefano Lionetti , outgoing CEO of TicketOne:“It has been an incredible honour to lead TicketOne for the past 18 years. I am proud of everything we have accomplished together. Andrea's dedication and expertise make him the ideal leader for the future. I am confident TicketOne will continue to thrive under his leadership, and I look forward to supporting him during the transition.” ABOUT CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries. CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS Christian Colmorgen

