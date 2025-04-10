

EQS-Media / 10.04.2025 / 11:51 CET/CEST

All for One Receives 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the „Sales Success | Midmarket“ Category



Michael Zitz: CEO All for One

All for One is honored in the "Sales Success | Midmarket" category

Award highlights the decades of experience in the – increasingly upscale – middle market Another finalist nomination in the "Customer Success Management" category Filderstadt, 10 April 2025 – All for One Group SE today announced that it received a 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the „Sales Success | Midmarket“ category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. In addition, the leading IT, consulting and service provider from Filderstadt was nominated by SAP as a finalist in the "Customer Success Management" category. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators. “Our premier partner recognition program, the SAP Pinnacle Awards, reflects the outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to deliver customer value, exponential growth, and simplification. The winning partners of this award are recognized for their successful alignment with SAP's business strategy, delivering innovative AI and cloud services and solutions to help businesses succeed,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "Our clients are hidden champions, global players and world market leaders. They are all strong, innovative midsize companies, many of them family-owned, who rightly demand that we deliver maximum business impact every day. Winning the SAP Pinnacle Award 2025 in the Sales Success | Midmarket category is a special endorsement of our deep understanding of the midmarket and our close and successful collaboration with SAP. This recognition makes me very proud of our team and their achievements, and underscores: All for One stands for the midmarket – and together with SAP, we create sustainable value for our customers," said Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One. SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. All for One successfully leverages SAP technology to help midsize customers achieve sustainable business transformation and move to the cloud – with a clear focus on transforming technology into business success. All for One Group is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe for both SAP S/4HANA transformation and SAP Cloud Business. About All for One Group SE All for One Group is an international IT service provider with a strong focus on SAP. With the clear goal of transforming technology into concrete business benefits, the industry specialist accompanies and supports its more than 4,000 midmarket customers, including many family businesses, from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their sustainable business transformation and on their way to the cloud. With almost 3,000 employees, the All for One Group is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe for both the conversion to SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Business. In financial year 2023/24, All for One Group SE generated sales of EUR 511 million. The company is headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





Contact:

All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail ...

End of Media Release



Issuer: All for One Group SE

Key word(s): Information technology

10.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: All for One Group SE Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40 70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-28 Fax: +49 (0)711 78 807-222 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005110001 WKN: 511000 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2115366

End of News EQS Media