Annual Shareholder Meeting Of Comet Holding AG Approves All Agenda Items
Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
A total of 144 shareholders representing around 77.06 % of the voting rights were present at the 76th Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG in Berne. They approved all the agenda items proposed by the Board of Directors (BoD).
Reports, separate and consolidated financial statements, dividend
The Annual Shareholder Meeting approved the 2024 management report, the separate and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG, the report on non-financial matters and the reports of the statutory auditor. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged from liability for the 2024 financial year. The proposed dividend of CHF 1.50 per share was also approved. The dividend will be paid on April 16, 2025.
Re-elections and new elections
The shareholders confirmed all members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election for another year until the 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The current BoD member Benjamin Loh was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors to succeed Paul Boudre.
The Nomination & Compensation Committee is now composed of the current members Mariel Hoch and Heinz Kundert and the newly elected Patrick Jany. Patrick Jany replaces Benjamin Loh, who was appointed Chairman of the BoD.
Auditors and independent proxy
Ernst & Young AG was confirmed as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2025. In addition, HütteLAW AG was re-elected as the independent proxy for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the 77th Annual Shareholder Meeting in 2026.
Compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee
The shareholders approved the compensation of the Board of Directors. The fixed compensation of the Executive Committee and its variable compensation for 2024 under the Short-Term Incentive Plan and for 2026 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan were also approved. The Board of Directors' proposal to approve the 2024 compensation report was also approved in a consultative vote.
The next Annual Shareholder Meeting is planned for April 14, 2026, in Berne.
