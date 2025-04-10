Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG approves all agenda items

A total of 144 shareholders representing around 77.06 % of the voting rights were present at the 76th Annual Shareholder Meeting of Comet Holding AG in Berne. They approved all the agenda items proposed by the Board of Directors (BoD). Reports, separate and consolidated financial statements, dividend The Annual Shareholder Meeting approved the 2024 management report, the separate and consolidated financial statements of Comet Holding AG, the report on non-financial matters and the reports of the statutory auditor. The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged from liability for the 2024 financial year. The proposed dividend of CHF 1.50 per share was also approved. The dividend will be paid on April 16, 2025. Re-elections and new elections The shareholders confirmed all members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election for another year until the 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The current BoD member Benjamin Loh was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors to succeed Paul Boudre. The Nomination & Compensation Committee is now composed of the current members Mariel Hoch and Heinz Kundert and the newly elected Patrick Jany. Patrick Jany replaces Benjamin Loh, who was appointed Chairman of the BoD. Auditors and independent proxy Ernst & Young AG was confirmed as statutory auditor for fiscal year 2025. In addition, HütteLAW AG was re-elected as the independent proxy for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the 77th Annual Shareholder Meeting in 2026. Compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee The shareholders approved the compensation of the Board of Directors. The fixed compensation of the Executive Committee and its variable compensation for 2024 under the Short-Term Incentive Plan and for 2026 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan were also approved. The Board of Directors' proposal to approve the 2024 compensation report was also approved in a consultative vote. The next Annual Shareholder Meeting is planned for April 14, 2026, in Berne. Contact Dr Ulrich Steiner VP Investor Relations & Sustainability T +41 31 744 99 95 ... Corporate Calendar July 31, 2025 Half-year results 2025 October 17, 2025 Trading Update Q3/25 March 6, 2026 Full-year results 2025 April 14, 2026 77th Annual Shareholder Meeting Comet

Comet is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, as well as other industrial sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, Comet has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,800 people worldwide, including about 700 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

