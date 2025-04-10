Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd.

10.04.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 10 April 2025 – At today's Annual General Meeting of Julius Baer Group Ltd. the shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Noel Quinn was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors. In detail, the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Julius Baer Group Ltd. passed the following resolutions:

The Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2024 as well as the Sustainability Report 2024 were approved, and the Remuneration Report 2024 was approved in a consultative vote.

The appropriation of the disposable profit and the dividend of CHF 2.60 per registered share were approved. The dividend is subject to the Swiss withholding tax and shall be paid from 16 April 2025.

The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board were discharged for the 2024 financial year.

The maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office (AGM 2025 – AGM 2026) was approved.

Additionally, the shareholders approved the Executive Board's aggregate amount of variable cash-based compensation elements for the completed financial year 2024, the aggregate amount of variable share-based compensation elements that are allocated in the current financial year 2025 and the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the next financial year 2026.

The Board members Richard Campbell-Breeden, Bruce Fletcher, Juerg Hunziker, Kathryn Shih, Tomas Varela Muiña, Eunice Zehnder-Lai and Olga Zoutendijk were re-elected for a one-year term.

Noel Quinn was elected as new independent member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors for a term of office from 1 May 2025 until the completion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Richard Campbell-Breeden, Bruce Fletcher, Kathryn Shih and Eunice Zehnder-Lai were elected as members of the Compensation Committee (part of the Nomination & Compensation Committee) for a one-year term.

KPMG AG, Zurich, was appointed as Statutory Auditors for another one-year term. Marc Nater, Wenger Plattner Attorneys at Law, Kuesnacht, was elected as independent representative until the end of the next Ordinary Annual General Meeting in 2026. The detailed voting results as well as the brief minutes will be published on the website on by tomorrow. Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2024, assets under management amounted to CHF 497 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd. Bahnhofstrasse 36 8010 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 58 888 11 11 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0102484968 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2115422

End of News EQS News Service